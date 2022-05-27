Advertisement

Las Vegas attorney arrested for lewdness, police seek additional victims

Las Vegas police arrested a local attorney for several open/gross lewdness charges.
Las Vegas police arrested a local attorney for several open/gross lewdness charges.(LVMPD)
By Byron Teach
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a local attorney for several open/gross lewdness charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives arrested attorney Douglas Crawford, 67, on a warrant related to five counts of open/gross lewdness. Crawford was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on those charges.

Police said Crawford works as an attorney for a law firm on 500 block of South 7th Street.

Detectives said based on their investigation, Crawford may have contacted additional victims.

Anyone with who may have been a victim of Crawford or has any information about his crimes is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3251. To remain anonymous, the public can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-358-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News 5pm-530pm Newscast
Residents at a North Las Vegas mobile home park face losing their homes
Desert Paradise Mobile Home Park in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas mobile home park residents forced to leave as community closes
Trailer with large bags of marijuana inside
Nevada police confiscate $11M worth of narcotics during special operation
MGM Grand, located on Las Vegas Boulevard, seen here in this undated image.
WWE moves ‘Money in the Bank’ event from Allegiant Stadium