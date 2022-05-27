Las Vegas attorney arrested for lewdness, police seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a local attorney for several open/gross lewdness charges.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives arrested attorney Douglas Crawford, 67, on a warrant related to five counts of open/gross lewdness. Crawford was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on those charges.

Police said Crawford works as an attorney for a law firm on 500 block of South 7th Street.

Detectives said based on their investigation, Crawford may have contacted additional victims.

Anyone with who may have been a victim of Crawford or has any information about his crimes is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3251. To remain anonymous, the public can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-358-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.