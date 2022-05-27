Las Vegas among top destinations for Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Millions of Americans are taking the long weekend off to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

It’s the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

More than 39 million Americans across the country will travel, according to AAA. That’s an 8% increase from a year ago.

About 3 million are expected to take to the skies, which will surpass 2019 levels.

“We are expecting the airport to be incredibly busy, nationwide people are looking to travel, here at Harry Reid International Airport, we are expecting parking to be in high demand,” Joe Rajchel, a spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport said.

Whether your traveling the skies or on the roads, travelers are encouraged to pack patience for potential long lines.

