Forecast Outlook - 5/27/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Well above average temperatures along with breezy to windy conditions can be expected again Friday before temperatures drop between 5 to 7° each day Saturday and Sunday as a broad trough of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest gets closer to Southern Nevada.

Friday we’re expecting passing high clouds which will filter out some of the sunshine and lower our temperatures accordingly. We are expecting a high temperature of 100° for Las Vegas.

This will be the last day of triple digit heat as temperatures will plummet down into the low 80s by Memorial Day bringing some refreshing relief from some of these above average temperatures.

One thing to note, we do have a fire weather warning again today from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued the same fire weather warning for tomorrow between 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. with strong Gusty southwesterly winds expected and extremely low relative humidity levels.

Looking at the long-term forecast, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future and temperatures should slowly climb back up to 100° by Thursday of next week. I hope everybody has a fantastic Memorial Day weekend.

