Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas to permanently close

Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve
Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve(Divine Cafe/Facebook)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular restaurant at Springs Preserve will be closing permanently this weekend.

Divine Cafe will close permanently on Sunday, May 29 after eight years at Springs Preserve.

Divine Events will continue its catering business in the Las Vegas Valley.

Springs Preserve said in the post, “As for the future of our cafe, stay tuned! We will have some exciting updates to share with you soon.”

