Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas to permanently close

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular restaurant at Springs Preserve will be closing permanently this weekend.

Divine Cafe will close permanently on Sunday, May 29 after eight years at Springs Preserve.

Divine Events will continue its catering business in the Las Vegas Valley.

Springs Preserve said in the post, “As for the future of our cafe, stay tuned! We will have some exciting updates to share with you soon.”

