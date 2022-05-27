Advocates shine spotlight during Period Poverty Awareness Week across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The cities of Henderson and Las Vegas declared May 23 to 29 Period Poverty Awareness Week, in an effort to bring awareness and support to people struggling to afford basic supplies amid rising costs of inflation.

Two in five women cannot afford basic supplies for their period every month, according to Project Marilyn.

“Half the population has a period that happens every month. Regardless of what you think of somebody’s lifestyle choices, or how they can’t afford period supplies, their period is still coming. That’s what we work on, is giving people a healthy and dignified period,” said founder Wendi Schweigart, whose organization has distributed more than 27,000 period kits, and donated more than 300,000 pads, tampons, wipes and liners.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, a third of low-income women have missed work due to lack of access.

“As women, we usually put ourselves last. If you’re down to your last $10, you’re going to buy milk for your kids, you’re going to put gas in your car. The basic need of having free periods supplies is essential,” Schweigart said.

Their effort has ramped up to help teenagers, as school is out for summer.

“A lot of teenagers and students get food and school supplies and period supplies from school. So if they’re not at school, then what do they do?” Schweigart said.

One in four teens have missed class due to lack of access, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies.

Inflation has caused new challenges for those with periods. According to organization Period., the costs to purchase tampons for community distribution has increased 70% in the past year.

Inflation can be especially challenging for teenagers, who often cannot afford to buy supplies on their own, or may rely on their families who may or may not have the means.

“It can be very challenging, especially considering the stigma around periods. Just asking an adult figure, especially like your brother, or a dad, that could be very hard for someone to do, especially since they might not understand the struggle of having a menstrual cycle. Even asking your mom or just a trusted adult, that might be hard as well,” said Sarah Park, a student and 16-year-old at Clark High School who is an advocate for Period. She encourages anyone in need to reach out for help.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.