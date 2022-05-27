19th annual Float Like A Duck campaign returns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 19th annual Float Like A Duck, a water safety public awareness campaign, is Saturday, May 28th, 2022.

Hosted by Paragon Pools from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature interactive exhibits, learn-to-float classes, and open swimming.

Duckie, the campaign’s water safety mascot, will educate kids and families on the importance of water safety while highlighting how to enjoy water sports in a safe manner.

Children must be accompanied by a parent.

The free event will be at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA Outdoor Water Park, located at 4141 Meadows Lane.

