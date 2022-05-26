Advertisement

WWE moves ‘Money in the Bank’ event from Allegiant Stadium

MGM Grand, located on Las Vegas Boulevard, seen here in this undated image.
MGM Grand, located on Las Vegas Boulevard, seen here in this undated image.(Jason Westerhaus/FOX5 | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WWE on Thursday announced that its upcoming “Money in the Bank” event will no longer be held at Allegiant Stadium.

According to WWE, the July 2 event will now be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The company says that all tickets originally purchased via Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.

Those who had purchased tickets for the originally scheduled event at Allegiant Stadium will have the first opportunity to re-purchase tickets for the new event at MGM Grand. A presale for these individuals will take place next Wednesday, according to a notice that was sent to fans.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena event will now be held Saturday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m.

