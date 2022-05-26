Advertisement

Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence

Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters threatening Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:32 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters to “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.

That testimony is said to come from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In another statement to the Jan. 6 select committee, the aide said Trump also complained about Pence being taken to a safe area, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the House select committee declined to comment on the aide’s testimony.

A Trump spokesman said the leaks from the committee’s investigation were “fabricated and dishonest.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When administered within five days of COVID-19 symptoms appearing, Paxlovid has been proven to...
US moves to make antiviral drug more available against COVID
A gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
'We were all panicking': 3rd grader recounts escaping Texas school shooting
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
More details emerge about gunman in Texas school shooting
Most of the victims were fourth grade students, gunned down in their elementary school...
Remembering the victims of Texas school shooting