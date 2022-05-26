Some milk banks making it easier to buy breast milk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A national organization that oversees milk banks across the country is making it easier for parents to buy milk.

The Human Milk Banking Association of North America is waiving its requirement at some milk banks for recipients to have a doctor’s prescription to purchase breast milk.

This can save parents hundreds of dollars depending on their health insurance coverage.

“During this crisis some of our member milk banks are able to provide milk in the community up to 40 ounces without a prescription, and many of our member milk banks have community programs like charitable care or sliding scales,” HMBANA executive director Lindsay Groff said.

There are currently 28 milk banks across the country, Nevada does not have one, but it works with Mother’s Milk Bank in San Jose, California.

“Parents can donate their milk by shipping it overnight, even if a milk bank isn’t in their state, they can find the one that’s closest to them, and they will still be served,” Groff said.

Gross said it’s seeing a 20% increase in donors and recipients due to the baby formula shortage.

The organization accepts breast milk donations, which are then processed, and sold for about $4.00 an ounce. Most of its supply is used by hospitals to treat premature babies and the rest to the general public.

“Donor milk can be used as a bridge for moms who are falling short of their breastfeeding goal, maybe they were relying on formula for one or two bottles a day, donor milk can be used in addition to breast feeding,” Groff said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.