Advertisement

Some milk banks making it easier to buy breast milk

Parents no longer need a prescription to buy milk for their first order
Some milk banks across the country have removed a prescription requirement to buy breast milk.
Some milk banks across the country have removed a prescription requirement to buy breast milk.(Human Milk Banking Association of North America)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A national organization that oversees milk banks across the country is making it easier for parents to buy milk.

The Human Milk Banking Association of North America is waiving its requirement at some milk banks for recipients to have a doctor’s prescription to purchase breast milk.

This can save parents hundreds of dollars depending on their health insurance coverage.

“During this crisis some of our member milk banks are able to provide milk in the community up to 40 ounces without a prescription, and many of our member milk banks have community programs like charitable care or sliding scales,” HMBANA executive director Lindsay Groff said.

There are currently 28 milk banks across the country, Nevada does not have one, but it works with Mother’s Milk Bank in San Jose, California.

“Parents can donate their milk by shipping it overnight, even if a milk bank isn’t in their state, they can find the one that’s closest to them, and they will still be served,” Groff said.

Gross said it’s seeing a 20% increase in donors and recipients due to the baby formula shortage.

The organization accepts breast milk donations, which are then processed, and sold for about $4.00 an ounce. Most of its supply is used by hospitals to treat premature babies and the rest to the general public.

“Donor milk can be used as a bridge for moms who are falling short of their breastfeeding goal, maybe they were relying on formula for one or two bottles a day, donor milk can be used in addition to breast feeding,” Groff said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Soaring rent in the Arts District is forcing business owners to relocate.
200-400% rent increases driving some artists out of the downtown Las Vegas Arts District
Developers are set to break ground on a new high rise project in Henderson.
Construction starts next week on $900 million high-rise in MacDonald Highlands
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Supporting Uvalde, TX shooting victims from Southern Nevada
A newly developed chamber of commerce is geared towards helping Asian American business owners.
Nevada AAPI Chamber of Commerce launched to help more minority-owned businesses