Nevada AAPI Chamber of Commerce launched to help more minority-owned businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Nevada Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce was launched as a statewide initiative to help more minority-owned businesses, as the Silver State sees a booming Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian population.

According to data from the U.S. Census and Nevada Tomorrow, more than 296,000 people of AAPI descent now reside in Nevada.

“The reason for the formation of the AAPI Chamber of Commerce is that we wanted to have a more inclusive chamber to encompass all of the state of Nevada. We are considered the first minority chamber for the state of Nevada. We need to be more represented and be that voice that is lacking in our minority and Asian community,” said Jennie Kim, who is also on the Clark County AAPI Commission.

“We need to have more representation, more language and translation services, so that we can help them thrive in Nevada. For most of us who are born here, they have a difficulty navigating the business channels, let alone for an immigrant or minority whose English is not their first language. We would like to help them with that navigation so that they can have a better understanding and better resources to support their business. There is resources to support them, and they are included in that pursuit of American dream,” Kim said.

The goal is to help small business owners access government loans that are available to every business, and walk them through the processes of licensing and certification.

There are hopes to create a “business incubator” to help Nevada-based businesses create concepts, launch and thrive.

