Las Vegas mobile home park residents forced to leave as community closes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Everyone living at the Desert Paradise mobile home park will have to leave their mobile homes behind in just a couple of days. Some people said they don’t know where they are going to go.

“I am looking at the street,” said Desert Paradise mobile home park resident Angeliqe Noin. “I am going to be homeless again.”

Nolin moved to the Desert Paradise mobile home park after previously living on the streets in Los Angeles. She has been able to afford having a roof over her head staying at the park for the last three years but now has no choice but to pack up and leave.

“How can you do this to people that are low income?” Nolin said. “A lot of us are going to have to leave our stuff behind because we don’t have any way of taking it to where we want to go. It is just wrong.”

Nolin suffers from congestive heart failure, therefore finding a new place to live presents additional challenges.

“I almost ended up in the hospital last night from all this stress,” said Nolin. “I could’ve died.”

Clark County officials said the person who owns all of the land and all the mobile homes doesn’t have appropriate land use and the mobile homes are unsafe, leading to the park’s closing. The county has had social services out at the park to help people find a new home and is offering to pay deposits and first month’s rent wherever they decide to go.

“We got kids, we got senior citizens here,” said Nolin. “We are not the only people here that are suffering.”

The county said the mobile home park will officially close on May 31.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.