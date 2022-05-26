Advertisement

Las Vegas high school teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

Michael Loyd
Michael Loyd(CCSDPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Police Department arrested a high school teacher on the last day of school.

Michael Loyd, 34, was arrested May 25 and faces charges of open/gross lewdness, school employee engaging in sex with a pupil and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Loyd was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Loyd was a teacher at Palo Verde High School, according to the school’s website, and CCSDPD said Loyd was a teacher with the district since January 2016. A LinkedIn profile states Loyd is a special education teacher at the school.

CCSDPD said Loyd was assigned to home while police investigate. CCSDPD asks that anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had questionable contact with Loyd call (702) 799-5411.

