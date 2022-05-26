Las Vegas dog rescue hopes someone will adopt 18-year-old dog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Kane isn’t perfect, but is anybody really?

“He bumps, he knocks things over. I have glass doors. He has trouble distinguishing whether the doors are open, so he bangs into the doors a lot,” said Kane’s foster Carole Sandy.

Kane has a hard time seeing where he’s going because he’s blind in one eye and can’t see well in the other. He also can’t hear, has arthritis and has bad teeth.

“He’s a wonderful dog. He just needs a real soft bed to spend the rest of his months, I doubt years. He’s really old. Certainly, the rest of his months. He’ll give it back with as much love as you can handle,” said Sandy.

Kane, a larger Pitbull mix, is part of a problem dog rescues are seeing. It has been much harder to adopt out larger dogs. Smaller, fluffy dogs can be adopted out in a day. Kane has been waiting since last fall. Two other dogs FOX5 saw on Wednesday, a larger Huskey Malamute and a Weimaraner, have been waiting for several months to be adopted.

Rescues said the economy is taking a toll people and pets, with many people not being able to afford rent and having to move. People don’t know what to do with their large dogs in some cases because many apartments don’t allow big dogs and certain breeds. In some cases, people just can’t afford to care for a larger dog.

“The amount of adoptions are not equaling the amount of surrenders that we’re getting,” said Melanie Shayne.

Shayne is the founder of Kiss My Paws Rescue, which has been trying to adopt out Kane for months.

“He’s a wonderful companion. He’s very friendly. He’s very easy. He walks beautifully on a lease. He doesn’t ask for a lot. He’s really happy to just lay on the floor by your feet,” said Sandy.

Anyone who wants to adopt Kane should understand it will take resources to pay for his aging care which could cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. However, if someone wants to foster him, Shayne’s rescue would cover medical needs as they come up until Kane passes away.

Anyone interested in Kane should go to kissmypawsrescue.org. Another dog featured in this story named Bobby, a Husky Malamute, can also get information at the same rescue. Another dog featured named Baby, a Weimaraner, can go to crazy4pawz.org.

