Advertisement

How Southern Nevadans can support Uvalde

GoFundMe has created a hub on its website for verified fundraisers related to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
By Drew Andre
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GoFundMe has created a hub on its website for verified fundraisers related to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

That includes a fundraiser organized by VictimsFirst, which is ran by a group of survivors impacted by other mass shootings. The organization said families are provided with full cash payments with no strings attached.

The Uvalde School District opened an account with First State Bank to raise money too. Checks can be mailed-in, or money can be sent through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has also created a fund and said all contributions will go directly to the families.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some milk banks across the country have removed a prescription requirement to buy breast milk.
Some milk banks making it easier to buy breast milk
Soaring rent in the Arts District is forcing business owners to relocate.
200-400% rent increases driving some artists out of the downtown Las Vegas Arts District
Developers are set to break ground on a new high rise project in Henderson.
Construction starts next week on $900 million high-rise in MacDonald Highlands
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Supporting Uvalde, TX shooting victims from Southern Nevada
A newly developed chamber of commerce is geared towards helping Asian American business owners.
Nevada AAPI Chamber of Commerce launched to help more minority-owned businesses