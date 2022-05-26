How Southern Nevadans can support Uvalde

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GoFundMe has created a hub on its website for verified fundraisers related to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

That includes a fundraiser organized by VictimsFirst, which is ran by a group of survivors impacted by other mass shootings. The organization said families are provided with full cash payments with no strings attached.

The Uvalde School District opened an account with First State Bank to raise money too. Checks can be mailed-in, or money can be sent through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has also created a fund and said all contributions will go directly to the families.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.