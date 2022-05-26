Forecast Outlook - 5/26/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures continue to rise through the middle of the week with triple-digits back in the forecast. The breeze returns Thursday and will continue through the weekend. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with a forecast high of 102° in Las Vegas.

Friday stays warm as well with the forecast high at 100° in Las Vegas.

We’ll see the breeze pick up again Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. The breeze will stay with us through the weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will feature stronger wind with gusts around 40 mph.

That wind is a sign of cooler air for Monday. High temperatures fall back into the low 80s and upper 70s on Monday for Memorial Day. We’ll keep it breezy. Tuesday holds in the mid-80s before warming back up into the low-90s on Wednesday.

