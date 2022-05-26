Advertisement

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.
Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.(Jana Posey via KPLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands has caught on fire, and officials let guests and crew members go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during Thursday’s incident in Grand Turk.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

Passengers filmed the incident.

The company said all guests and crew were safe.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead...
Lake Mead water level running well below predictions, could drop another 12 feet by fall
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies