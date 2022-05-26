Construction starts next week on $900 million high-rise in MacDonald Highlands

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first residential high-rise in the Las Vegas valley since the Great Recession breaks ground next week and it’s not on the Strip, it’s in Henderson.

The skyline of Henderson will soon look much different with two towers rising in MacDonald Highlands. The City of Henderson just gave the Pinnacle Residences, a $900 million luxury resort-style condo project, the final green light.

“We were just approved for the first high-rise to ever go up in Henderson,” said Kristen Routh-Silberman, Partner at Corcoran Global Living.

Developers tout the amenities and said it will be like living in a New York City high-rise with a doorman.

“Every single unit has a 270-degree strip view,” Routh-Silberman revealed.

One tower will be 23 stories, the other 24 stories with 171 condos. There will be a fine dining restaurant with a Strip view, multiple pools, and a fitness club.

“It is something I felt for years we should have here,” stated Richard MacDonald, Master Developer of the high-rise project in MacDonald Highlands. MacDonald plans to live there and many of his future neighbors have already put in deposits.

“All these reservations, I think over 200 of them, they all came from word of mouth,” MacDonald said.

“We really want to go to the Henderson and Las Vegas local market first before California, other states, and then international,” Routh-Silberman said of their hopes for future buyers.

Move in dates will start in early 2025, but construction is set to begin with infrastructure work next week.

“You will start to see the high-rises come out of the ground in January 2023,” Routh-Silberman said.

Routh-Silberman outlined the price tag for future owners.

“Our two-bedroom units start at about $2 million dollars… and the penthouses start at $15 million,” Routh-Silberman said.

Developers are confident the project will sell out especially will the high number of reservations they have so far. They believe the Henderson high-rise will meet a demand that luxury buyers have been looking for.

