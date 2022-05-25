Suspect accused of killing man, burning body in Las Vegas wash tunnel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing another man and burning his body in a Las Vegas wash tunnel, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Donald Blodgett faces a murder charge in connection with remains found in a wash tunnel near Tropicana and Decatur on March 21. Police reportedly entered the tunnels Charles Frias Park and found the body of the deceased person suffering burns. The victim was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Linal Morris and it was determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A concerned citizen called police saying there had been an ongoing rumor regarding a body in the tunnels, according to court documents. They had heard from a reported witness that a person was shot three times in the face with a shotgun.

A homeless person nicknamed “Dirty” was known to own a shotgun and would often shoot it without warning and make CO2 bombs, court documents allege. “Dirty” reportedly told others he had shot the victim, a warrant said.

A few days later, “Dirty” was seen lighting a crate on fire deep in the tunnels, police said. The crate had a body wrapped in tarp inside, witnesses said.

“Dirty” then burned his nearby encampment and left the area, according to witnesses. Police later identified “Dirty” as Blodgett.

On March 30, police found an encampment near Arville and Harmon belonging to Blodgett that was burned, matching the statement made by witnesses. Police also found a gaming card, unspent shotgun shells and a tooth with apparent bone material around it, court documents said.

A witness told police she saw Blodgett and Morris in a confrontation right before the shooting. Morris said something that upset Blodgett, the witness said, and Blodgett reportedly shot Morris, court documents said.

Blodgett was denied bail, according to court documents. His next hearing was set for June 1.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.