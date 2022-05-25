North Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near Ann, Losee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating an officer involved shooting on Washburn Road between Bruce and Losee Wednesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas this area will be closed for the next several hours.

Cuevas said the incident is contained in a neighborhood in the area and there are no major road closures.

FOX5′s Nkiruka Azuka is on scene and will provide new details throughout the morning as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.