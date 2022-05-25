Advertisement

North Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near Ann, Losee

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:47 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating an officer involved shooting on Washburn Road between Bruce and Losee Wednesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas this area will be closed for the next several hours.

Cuevas said the incident is contained in a neighborhood in the area and there are no major road closures.

FOX5′s Nkiruka Azuka is on scene and will provide new details throughout the morning as this story develops.

