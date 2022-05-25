Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run at Pahrump Nugget

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump man was arrested for allegedly intentionally hitting a pedestrian outside of a casino, killing them.

Jeremy O’Brien, 42, was arrested May 21 in connection with the deadly hit-and-run that happened on May 19 outside of the Pahrump Nugget.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, police obtained search warrants for O’Brien’s residence after the incident, but wasn’t there. NCSO later found out that O’Brien had been calling people to try and get a ride out of town, police said.

O’Brien was booked into Nye County Detention Center on a murder charge.

