Las Vegas teens plead guilty to killing father before running away together

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens accused of killing the girl’s father before running away together pleaded guilty to multiple charges in his death, according to court officials.

Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.

According to court officials, Guerrero and Halseth pleaded guilty to nine counts including murder, arson and robbery. Their sentencing was set for July 14.

After a settlement conference w #JudgeMichelleLeavitt #SierraHalseth & #AaronGuerrero pleaded guilty to 9 counts including murder w/use DW, 1st degree arson & robbery w/use DW. Sentencing is set for 7/14 9a before #JudgeTierraJones pic.twitter.com/qVBtBZz4yJ — NV8thJDCourt (@Nv8thC) May 25, 2022

According to the arrest warrant for Guerrero, Las Vegas police requested Daniel’s landlord check on him, as his mother hadn’t heard from him in two days. At the house on April 9, the landlord and another person found Daniel’s burned body in the garage.

Guerrero’s mother told police the two teens dated from June 2020 to December 2020, and during their relationship, his mother said Daniel contacted them. Daniel told her the teens were planning on running away together, and both sets of parents agreed the teens should no longer have contact with each other.

Guerrero soon ran away from home, his mother told police.

Investigators tracked the teens through surveillance footage, starting with footage of the two leaving the neighborhood in Daniel’s blue Nissan Altima, according to the report.

Police acquired a video of Sierra and Aaron discussing Daniel’s murder just days after the incident.

“Welcome to our YouTube channel...day 3 after murdering somebody,” Guerrero said.

“Whoa!” Halseth said while laughing. “Don’t put that on camera.”

Evidence obtained by FOX5 includes crime scene photos, including graphic photos of the victim. Prosecutors also showcased photos of potential weapons, including a chainsaw, hand saw, scissors and knives. Some of the weapons had what appeared to be blood on them.

Text messages show people reaching out to Sierra about her dad’s whereabouts.

“Hey Sierra, I’m trying to get a hold of your dad where is he???” one text read.

“His phone has been acting up, but he’s okie, it should be all fixed by tomorrow night, no worries :)” Sierra replied.

The texts were reportedly sent after her father was killed. More texts were sent over the course of a few days, asking about Daniel’s whereabouts and whether they should conduct a welfare check. Then, Sierra stopped replying.

Surveillance photos and receipts show Aaron and Sierra buying items like bleach, lighter fluid, gloves and cleaning cloths in the days leading up to Daniel’s killing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.