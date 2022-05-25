Las Vegas shows support to Uvalde, Texas community following elementary school mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Once again, the nation must face the tragedy of lives lost in a mass shooting. At Las Vegas City Hall, flags are now flying at half-staff in honor of the victims killed in Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas.

“Our flags will fly at half-staff until May 28 as a mark of respect for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” stated the City of Las Vegas on Twitter.

Our flags will fly at half-staff until May 28 as a mark of respect for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Zc24vNUgxm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 24, 2022

“Our hearts are broken again. Kathy and I are sending our love and our prayers to the Uvalde community in Texas in the aftermath of this horrific shooting,” shared Governor Steve Sisolak on Twitter.

Our hearts are broken - again. Kathy and I are sending our love and our prayers to the Uvalde community in Texas in the aftermath of this horrific shooting. https://t.co/bWHzpEawDt — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 24, 2022

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also shared her grief tweeting:

“We can’t imagine the pain the families in Uvalde, Texas are experiencing. The loss of these innocent lives is beyond comprehension. We are horrified, and may their souls rest in peace.”

We can’t imagine the pain the families in Uvalde, Texas are experiencing. The loss of these innocent lives is beyond comprehension. We are horrified, and may their souls Rest In Peace. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 24, 2022

Clark County sent out this response on Twitter:

This is awful- our hearts are broken as we hear of another mass shooting- this one at an elementary school in #Uvalde, Texas. Four and a half years since #1October here in Las #Vegas - every time one of these happens - it hurts more each time.

This is awful - our hearts are broken as we hear of another mass shooting - this one at an elementary school in #Uvalde, Texas. Four and a half years since #1October here in Las #Vegas - every time one of these happens - it hurts more each time.

💔😢

📸: @ExpressNews pic.twitter.com/3iEWw7i7CW — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 24, 2022

Wednesday is the last day of school for Clark County students. CCSD sent this statement:

“The Clark County School District extends its support to the community of Uvalde, Texas.

Schools exist to provide places of learning, consistency, normalcy, and safety for our students and communities. We must do everything we can to protect these spaces from those who seek to do harm, disrupt, and desecrate.

This unfathomable event impacts students, educators, staff, and administrators across the country who care deeply about the health and well-being of every student.

Safety remains a top priority for all school districts, including here in southern Nevada. CCSD continues to review, assess and address the security of our schools to provide a conducive learning environment for students and a positive work environment for our staff. CCSD Police officers and local law enforcement partners continue to provide a high level of service to our schools as they do every day.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.