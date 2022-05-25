Las Vegas police say traffic fatalities are on the rise, including pedestrian deaths

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A single-car crash near Flamingo and Jones Tuesday morning has added to some somber statistics. Two people died in the wreck, which increases the number of traffic fatalities to 56 year-to-date, compared to last year at this time.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the number last year was 53.

“It’s always concerning because the number one goal for the Traffic Bureau of course is to save lives. We want to prevent fatalities and critical injury accidents,” said LVMPD Traffic Bureau Captain Jeff Coday.

Captain Coday said of the 56 traffic fatalities, 23 of them were pedestrians. The Captain said that is a 35% increase year-to-date, compared to the same time last year.

“Typically, it’s people crossing outside of a marked crosswalk,” Captain Coday said.

Captain Coday said he saw someone jaywalking, crossing in the middle of the street, while on his way to the double fatal wreck on Tuesday morning. He said pedestrians can’t judge well how fast a car is traveling at them when they are crossing.

“It’s just not safe. The best advice I can give is to walk to the nearest intersection and then cross when it’s safe to do so,” Captain Coday said.

Captain Coday said the most common factors to fatal wrecks include speeding and failure to yield the right of way. He asks drivers to slow down, pay attention and don’t text and drive.

He also urges people to check out LVMPD’s Traffic Facebook page, which has a lot of information on topics such as school zones and motorcycles.

