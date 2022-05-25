Advertisement

Fremont Street motel to turn into homeless housing

The Safari Motel in downtown Las Vegas.
The Safari Motel in downtown Las Vegas.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motel on Fremont Street in Las Vegas will turn into homeless transition housing, according to Clark County.

The former Safari Motel, located at 2001 E. Fremont Street, will turn into a BETterment Community, providing bridge housing for up to 90 days along with counseling and employment assistance. The program is expected to serve as many as 46 clients at a time, according to county officials.

“This program will provide temporary housing and the necessary support services to help people get off the streets,” said Commissioner William McCurdy II, whose district includes the former motel. “It is important for us to support programs that provide real and tested solutions to homelessness.”

The county is in the process of securing the former Safari Motel for the project and is working with the property owner to upgrade the rooms. It’s expected to start serving clients this summer.

Clark County has allocated $4 million to fund the program for the next to years and could be extended for an additional three years.

