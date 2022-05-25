Forecast Outlook - 5/25/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures continue to rise through the middle of the week with triple-digits back in the forecast. Wednesday continues to warm up with highs back up around 100°.

Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day this week with a forecast high of 102° in Las Vegas. Friday stays warm as well with the forecast high at 100° in Las Vegas. We’ll see the breeze pick up again Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 25-35 mph range.

The breeze will stay with us through the weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler air and stronger wind are in the forecast Monday for Memorial Day. High temperatures fall back into the upper 80s with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Some clouds will be passing through at times, but we keep it dry over the next 7 days.

