Crews top off MSG Sphere venue near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews working on the MSG Sphere celebrated a major milestone on the project, as they officially topped off the venue on Tuesday.

As part of the event, over 1,400 crew members were on hand to celebrate the progress on the venue, which construction began on in 2016. A beam was added to the top of the Sphere that was signed by those who have worked on the project.

Calling it a “key milestone” in the construction progress, MSG Entertainment says topping off the venue’s steel exosphere marks the “completion of primary structural work on the project.”

Standing at 366-feet tall, the company says the exosphere is the largest spherical structure on Earth.

According to MSG Entertainment, the exosphere will ultimately be covered with approximately 580,000 square feet of fully-programmable LED paneling, which will form the largest LED screen in the world.

The company expects to complete construction on MSG Sphere in 2023. Once complete, according to MSG Entertainment, the venue is expected to be the largest spherical structure in the world at 366-feet tall and 516-feet wide.

MSG Sphere will have a scalable capacity of approximately 17,500 seated to 20,000 with a mix of seated and standing, according to the company.

Courtesy Brian Friedman via MSG Entertainment (Brian Friedman | MSG Entertainment)

