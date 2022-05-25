Colin Kaepernick to work out with Raiders, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is set to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to league sources who spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season.

