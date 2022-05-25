Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick to work out with Raiders, report says

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. In a tweet Sunday, March 13, 2022, Kaepernick indicated that he is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is set to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to league sources who spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, AP reported previously.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season.

