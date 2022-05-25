Advertisement

CCSD to offer free meals during summer break throughout Las Vegas Valley

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced it will offer meals to eligible children throughout the Las Vegas Valley during summer break.

According to a news release, the summer meal service will begin on Tuesday, May 31.

CCSD says the “Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)” is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

The release says free meals will be available to children 18 years and under. However, persons over 18 years old who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Starting Thursday, May 26, people can find locations and times for meal distribution this summer online at: ccsd.nutrislice.com.

“Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service,” the release notes.

