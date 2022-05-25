Advertisement

After Texas school shooting, some CCSD parents fear last day

Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday's...
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Dani Masten
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday was the last day of school for students in the Clark County School District and after Tuesday’s tragic school shooting in Texas, some parents said they were afraid to send their kids to school on their last day.

Derrick Doss said he was counting down the minutes until he got to see his son again.

“It was like that thought of like, is something going to happen today,” said Doss. “I mean it was there.”

Doss walks his son to Twitchell Elementary School every day with not many hesitations. But today was different.

“It is rare that I watch him go in,” said Doss. “I normally just drop off and leave but today, I watched him until he went all the way through and watched him walk back all the way over to that area.”

First the pandemic, then violent acts within the CCSD, teachers getting assaulted, and now, a school shooting in Texas that left 19 children dead just one day before the last day of school has Doss looking at things differently.

“School isn’t what it used to be,” Doss said. “The world isn’t what it used to be. I mean it is the same thing. You re-evaluate what you want to do with school now.”

He said there a few simple things parents should only have to worry about when sending their kids to school.

“Is he eating right in school, grades and behaving himself,” said Doss. “Not, getting a call that the school got shot up.”

Doss said the next school year may look a lot different for his son.

“I am against homeschool, but I am going to have to re-evaluate some things because like I said, you want your kids to go to school to learn and have fun and grow,” said Doss. “Not to go to school to be nervous.

Doss said he believes a possible solution to help students and teachers feel safe going to school from now on is to have police officers staffed on campus during school hours.

According to CCSD Police Department’s website, there are two officers assigned to every high school and patrol officers assigned to each command area responding to all elementary, middle and high schools.

