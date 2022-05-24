Advertisement

Trump’s inaugural chair pleads not guilty to latest charges

FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a...
FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a pre-inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the latest charges in an indictment accusing him of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy.

Wealthy businessman Tom Barrack, who was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail, entered the plea during a remote court appearance before a Brooklyn federal court judge.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements at a June 2019 interview with federal agents. An updated indictment had been filed earlier this month.

The trial for the Los Angeles-based private equity manager is scheduled to begin with jury selection in late August.

In 2017, he was a key figure in UAE investments in a tech fund and real estate totaling $374 million.

Prosecutors say Barrack sought to leverage lucrative international business deals with the United Arab Emirates to benefit the political agendas of both the Trump campaign and the UAE.

