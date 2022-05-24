Steven Tyler relapses; Aerosmith cancels June, July Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock group Aerosmith on Tuesday announced that frontman Steven Tyler has relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program.

In a tweet, Aerosmith said Tyler entered the treatment program “to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band said they will be canceling the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler “focuses on his recovery and well-being.”

Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.



If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

