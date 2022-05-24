Steven Tyler relapses; Aerosmith cancels June, July Las Vegas shows
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock group Aerosmith on Tuesday announced that frontman Steven Tyler has relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program.
In a tweet, Aerosmith said Tyler entered the treatment program “to concentrate on his health and recovery.”
The band said they will be canceling the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler “focuses on his recovery and well-being.”
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.