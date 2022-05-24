Parents, kids upset over Boulder City ballpark being turned into a dog park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City council is looking to turn the Veterans’ Memorial baseball park into a dog park.

Michael Keeton coaches girls’ softball uses the field with his team. He said getting rid of the baseball field would really change things for his squad.

The city approved the decision earlier this month.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said the baseball field is rarely reserved for use and based on the minimal usage, the city voted to turn it into a dog park.

While there are three other softball fields in town that can accommodate players, coach Keeton said the team was working on a deal with Henderson to get games played here and converting it to a dog park would change those plans

They said the decision was made without any contact to local coaches or leagues that use that field, and they had no input or notice the city was voting on this.

“It’s just mind blowing that they would want to take away something from the kids to give to the dogs and I’m not against dogs I’m not against dog owners I’m not against a dog park,” Keeton said. “I’m against you picking dogs over kids and taking away something that’s beneficial to the community.”

LaPlante said they are trying to be water conscious and will not plant new grass due to severe drought.

As of now, a date has not been set for when the dog park will be implemented.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.