National Park officials warn of getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service is warning those who may be planning to visit Lake Mead soon to be advised that newly exposed shoreline could cause issues.
According to a tweet from Lake Mead, the newly exposed shoreline is “dense and difficult to navigate.” Officials added that, as a result, vehicles, vessels and people can get stuck in the shoreline.
Officials advise that if anyone is struggling to maneuver their vehicle, boat or themselves, “immediately head to higher ground if possible,” adding, “No boat or car is worth a life.”
