Man accused of running over Dotty’s manager appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of running over and killing a Dotty’s manager faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Samuel Schmid, 28, refused to appear in court Monday after he was extradited from Riverside, Calif. to Clark County. In Tuesday’s hearing, a judge decided to hold Schmid without bail and set his next hearing for Thursday.

Schmid is accused of trying to steal a woman’s purse at a Dotty’s casino. The manager, 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina, chased after him. Police said Schmid got into a stolen vehicle and ran her over.

Schmid faces murder and robbery charges. Records show that Schmid has a criminal history including several felony convictions for auto theft, robbery and theft. He was sentenced at least twice to serve time in Nevada State Prison.

