Advertisement

Man accused of running over Dotty’s manager appears in court

Samuel Schmid
Samuel Schmid(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of running over and killing a Dotty’s manager faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Samuel Schmid, 28, refused to appear in court Monday after he was extradited from Riverside, Calif. to Clark County. In Tuesday’s hearing, a judge decided to hold Schmid without bail and set his next hearing for Thursday.

Schmid is accused of trying to steal a woman’s purse at a Dotty’s casino. The manager, 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina, chased after him. Police said Schmid got into a stolen vehicle and ran her over.

Schmid faces murder and robbery charges. Records show that Schmid has a criminal history including several felony convictions for auto theft, robbery and theft. He was sentenced at least twice to serve time in Nevada State Prison.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in death of Dotty's manager ordered to appear in court 'by any means necessary'
Suspect in death of Dotty's manager ordered to appear in court 'by any means necessary'
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last...
Las Vegas ranks as most popular Memorial Day weekend travel destination
The National Park Service is warning those who may be planning to visit Lake Mead soon to be...
National Park officials warn of getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead