LVMPD: Two dead in single vehicle crash near Jones, Saddle

By Cody Lee
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a deadly crash involving one vehicle.

According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another occupant was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Jones is closed in both directions between Flamingo & Viking. Saddle is closed east of Jones.

Metro said the investigation is in the early stages and all information is subject to change.

Due to the crash, several neighboring businesses are without power. NV Energy is reporting over 30 customers have been affected. The electric company said power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

