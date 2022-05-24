LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A massive fire that broke out near Sunset Park early Monday morning is being investigated as arson according to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD).

Owner of Rich Skinn Body & Beauty Bar, Melissia Rene Brim, shared this surveillance exclusively with FOX5.

The video shows flames outside her business. Moments later, someone walks up to the front entrance then throws, what appears to be, a molotov cocktail inside a broken glass door. Within minutes the spa is filled with smoke and flames.

Brim tells FOX5 she hasn’t even opened her doors yet. She’s been hard at work for the last two months getting it ready for the grand opening. While she is heartbroken that all her hard work has gone up in flames – she says she will rebuild.

Las Vegas strip mall fire being investigated as arson, suspect on the run (CCFD)

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, crews encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of one portion of the strip mall.

Over 70 firefighters responded to the blaze including one air resource unit.

No injuries were reported.

