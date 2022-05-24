Las Vegas ranks as most popular Memorial Day weekend travel destination

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AAA estimates 39.2 million people will be traveling for Memorial Day weekend, and many of them are undoubtedly heading to Las Vegas, as a new report listed Las Vegas as the most popular destination for the long weekend.

Travel website Priceline analyzed hotel data to compile a list of the most popular travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend. Based on Priceline’s findings, Sin City came in at number 1 on the list, with an average daily hotel rate at $203.

According to Priceline, the top five Memorial Day travel destinations in the U.S. are as follows:

Las Vegas, NV ($203)

Orlando, FL ($186)

Chicago, IL ($254)

New York, NY ($265)

Miami, FL ($295)

According to CNN, the airline industry estimates that air travel will be up by 25% over last year.

