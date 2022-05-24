Advertisement

Las Vegas ranks as most popular Memorial Day weekend travel destination

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AAA estimates 39.2 million people will be traveling for Memorial Day weekend, and many of them are undoubtedly heading to Las Vegas, as a new report listed Las Vegas as the most popular destination for the long weekend.

Travel website Priceline analyzed hotel data to compile a list of the most popular travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend. Based on Priceline’s findings, Sin City came in at number 1 on the list, with an average daily hotel rate at $203.

According to Priceline, the top five Memorial Day travel destinations in the U.S. are as follows:

  • Las Vegas, NV ($203)
  • Orlando, FL ($186)
  • Chicago, IL ($254)
  • New York, NY ($265)
  • Miami, FL ($295)

According to CNN, the airline industry estimates that air travel will be up by 25% over last year.

