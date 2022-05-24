Forecast Outlook - 5/24/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures continue to rise through the middle of the week with triple-digits back in the forecast. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the 60s before climbing into the low-90s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with only a few wispy high clouds at times.

Wednesday continues to warm up with highs back up around 100°. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day this week with a forecast high at 101° in Las Vegas. We’ll see the breeze pick up again Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The breeze will stay with us through the weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 90s. Some clouds will be passing through at times, but we keep it dry over the next 7 days.

