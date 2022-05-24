Fish survive at Lake Mead despite low water levels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fish populations are doing well at Lake Mead despite the low water levels.

“We’ve seen a record number of native fish in the Grand Canyon,” said Brandon Senger with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The reason they are doing well, according to Senger is that the low water levels have exposed barriers preventing non native species from getting to the native fish.

At Boulder Harbor the lake has dried up and many fish that were trapped in a shrinking pond died while others were saved by the Department of Wildlife.

“When the water was shallow enough we went in and did a salvage effort to try and get the fish hat were reproductive size and put them in the lake,” Senger said.

As for other fish populations getting trapped as water levels go down, Senger is asking the public to notify the Department of Wildlife.

“We’d like to go out and salvage fish populations when we can in situations like that”, Senger said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.