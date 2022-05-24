Covid or allergies: The latest variants cause confusing symptoms at onset

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -As cases rise once again across Nevada, doctors are noticing trends of symptoms among patients who often confuse the onset of COVID-19 with allergies.

The B.A.2 subvariant and the B.A.2.12.1 offshoots make up the bulk of the cases in Nevada, according to the Nevada State Lab.

“There definitely is an uptick. The symptoms manifest very similar to allergies. You could have runny nose, stuffy nose, you can have a cough. However, you never have a fever with allergies. You never have diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or even muscle aches,” said P.A. Carolyn Dechaine of P3 Medical Group. Some doctors note the virus causes fever, muscle aches or more severe symptoms as the illness progresses.

Dechaine urges families to have a ready supply of at-home COVID-19 tests for your convenience.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, there is plenty of treatments available.

Pills from Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are available by prescription-only and are at CVS, Walgreens, Albertson’s and Walmart. SNHD provides the pills at its clinic off 280 S. Decatur Blvd. For details, click here: SNHD Treatment

Monoclonal antibody treatments are available across the valley. For locations, click here NVHealthResponse or call (1-800) 401-0946.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.