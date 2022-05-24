Coast Guard emphasizes lake safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Memorial Weekend around the corner the Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to remind boaters Lake Mead is not the same lake as it was a year ago.

The lake level is down 26 feet from a year ago and that means there are water hazards that boaters have never had to deal with in the past.

“People need to look out for their surroundings,” said Doug Bradford with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. “There are sandbars that weren’t there two years ago or maybe even two weeks ago.”

Life vests are a critical piece of equipment for everyone onboard a boat. Between the low water levels and even weather a boater can get into trouble quickly especially those who are not experienced.

“In the past two years there have been more boats purchased than in previous years,” said Bradford.

Between 2015 and 2020 there were 20 fatalities with 85% of those who died not wearing a life vest.

Park Rangers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will be on the lake during the weekend looking for those who are operating their boat under the influence. Those who fail sobriety tests will be arrested and charged.

