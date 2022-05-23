Advertisement

Vigil held for Dotty’s manager killed after robbery

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Flamingo and Jones.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Flamingo and Jones.(FOX5)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friends, family and coworkers gathered outside the Dotty’s near Flamingo and Jones Sunday evening to remember Alicia Gibellina.

Gibellina had been a manager for Dotty’s for over 10 years. Her assistant manager, Nora Merlino, described her as a caring boss.

“Anything you needed she would be there to help you out with whether you needed an extra day off or anything. You had any kind of family problems or anything she would hear you out. I mean you don’t get many managers that do that,” Merlino said.

On May 11th Gibellina was run over by a man who stole a woman’s purse from inside Dotty’s.

Those that knew and loved Gibellina gathered on Sunday outside the Dotty’s location with flowers, balloons and candles.

“Because she deserved every bit of this, this was a senseless, senseless killing on her. She only tried to protect one of our customers and she paid the price for it,” Merlino said.

Her husband of 21 years was too emotional to go on camera. But he told FOX5 he would like to thank everyone for their support, and he wants to thank Metro for the work they did finding and arresting the suspect.

