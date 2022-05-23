Advertisement

Officials report 2 suspected cases of monkeypox in Utah

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials in Utah on Monday announced two suspected cases of monkeypox among two adults.

According to a news release from the Salt Lake County Health Department, the two adults reside in the same Salt Lake County household and are considered probable monkeypox cases based on preliminary testing.

The release states that Utah’s public health system expects confirmatory test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

According to the release, the two infected individuals became symptomatic after traveling internationally earlier this month to an area currently experiencing monkeypox cases.

“Both individuals are in isolation and do not present a risk to the public,” officials noted in the release. Both adults are experiencing mild illness and are expected to recover fully, the release states.

Officials reiterated in the release that, “Utah’s public health system has not identified any exposure risk to the public due to these probable cases.”

According to the release, exposure concern is limited to specifically identified people who have direct, close contact with the infected individuals during their infectious period. Health officials are contacting individuals who have been determined as close contacts and expects to have reached all parties by the end of Monday.

The release notes that monkeypox is not known to spread easily among human, and transmission generally does not occur through casual contact. “Human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through direct contact with body fluids, including monkeypox lesions.”

