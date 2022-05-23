Nonprofit opens ‘cat cafe’ to highlight adoptable felines in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit Hearts Alive Village has opened its “cat cafe,” which gives prospective cat owners a chance to mingle with adoptable felines in the Las Vegas Valley.

As part of the “cat cafe,” patrons pay an entry donation of $15 which allows them the chance to enjoy snacks and a beverage, along with engaging with shelter cats who are looking for their furever home.

Hearts Alive Village says the $15 entry donation helps to cover costs for a cat or kitten to receive a full set of vaccines and a microchip.

The “cat cafe” is located at 1750 S. Rainbow Boulevard, #4. Those interested must make an appointment. The $15 donation ensures a one-hour visit, the group notes. An appointment is needed for each person, including children, in your party.

According to Hearts Alive Village, if you decide to adopt a café cat, and your application is approved, your entrance donation will be deducted from the adoption fee.

For more information and to book an appointment at the “cat cafe,” visit: https://heartsalivevillage.org/cat-cafe/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.