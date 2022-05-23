Advertisement

Nonprofit opens ‘cat cafe’ to highlight adoptable felines in Las Vegas

Hearts Alive Village Cat Cafe
Hearts Alive Village Cat Cafe(Hearts Alive Village)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit Hearts Alive Village has opened its “cat cafe,” which gives prospective cat owners a chance to mingle with adoptable felines in the Las Vegas Valley.

As part of the “cat cafe,” patrons pay an entry donation of $15 which allows them the chance to enjoy snacks and a beverage, along with engaging with shelter cats who are looking for their furever home.

Hearts Alive Village says the $15 entry donation helps to cover costs for a cat or kitten to receive a full set of vaccines and a microchip.

The “cat cafe” is located at 1750 S. Rainbow Boulevard, #4. Those interested must make an appointment. The $15 donation ensures a one-hour visit, the group notes. An appointment is needed for each person, including children, in your party.

According to Hearts Alive Village, if you decide to adopt a café cat, and your application is approved, your entrance donation will be deducted from the adoption fee.

For more information and to book an appointment at the “cat cafe,” visit: https://heartsalivevillage.org/cat-cafe/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire breaks out in strip mall near Sunset Park
Fire breaks out at shopping center in Las Vegas near Sunset Park
Vigil held for Dotty’s manager killed after robbery
Vigil held for Dotty’s manager killed after robbery
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Flamingo and Jones.
Vigil held for Dotty’s manager killed after robbery
For desert residents, it's best to keep safety at top of mind as temperatures get hotter this...
How to keep you and your pets safe as temperatures climb