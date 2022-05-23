Nevada killer held on death row since 2003 dies at hospital

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison officials said Monday that a 48-year-old convicted murderer who was sentenced in 2003 to be executed for killing his girlfriend and her teenage son died last week at a hospital in Las Vegas.

The cause of Timmy John “T.J.” Weber’s death was not immediately disclosed pending results of an autopsy, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Weber was among 61 inmates on Nevada’s death row before he was moved in custody from Ely State Prison to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. He died May 18, the department said.

Weber’s attorney in ongoing court challenges of his jury conviction and death sentence did not immediately respond to an email about his death.

Weber also was convicted of attempted murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and weapon and pornography offenses.

He was found guilty of killing Kim Gautier, 38, and her 15-year-old son Anthony Gautier, in 2002; sexually assaulting Gautier’s daughter; and attacking another teenage son with a baseball bat.

Weber was sought by police for nearly a month following the killings and was featured on TV’s “America’s Most Wanted” before he was found living in a vacant mobile home in Las Vegas.

Nevada has not carried out an execution since 2006.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.