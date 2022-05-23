Advertisement

Man allegedly shoots, kills wife at Tempe home after claiming she ‘startled’ him

Hoops was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting a gun within a...
Hoops was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting a gun within a city limit.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was taken into custody after he shot and killed his wife, claiming she startled him in the early morning hours on Friday in Tempe. Around 3:30 a.m., 36-year-old Christopher Rand Hoopes called 911 telling officers he woke up and shot his gun several times inside a home near College Avenue and Apache Boulevard. Court documents say Hoopes then realized he shot his wife, 25-year-old Colleen Hoopes, twice.

Police say Colleen was shot in the chest both times. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Court documents say police found evidence of Hoopes shooting from the foot of their bed to the opposite side of the bed, where Colleen was. Hoopes called 911 four minutes after shooting his wife, according to court documents.

Hoopes was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of firing a gun within a city limit. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Samuel Schmid
Man accused of running over Dotty’s manager appears in court
Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in death of Dotty's manager ordered to appear in court 'by any means necessary'
Suspect in death of Dotty's manager ordered to appear in court 'by any means necessary'
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last...
Las Vegas ranks as most popular Memorial Day weekend travel destination
The National Park Service is warning those who may be planning to visit Lake Mead soon to be...
National Park officials warn of getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead