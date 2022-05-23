Advertisement

LVMPD: Man found dead inside apartment near Rancho, Lake Mead

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a homicide last Thursday near Rancho and Lake Mead after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Rancho Lake Drive, near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, May 19 around 4:39 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a residence.

When officers arrived to the apartment, they found a man who was dead. The man appeared to have been inside the residence for a period of time, police said.

Police said man the body’s was severely decomposed, and the cause of death wasn’t immediately known. The death was ruled suspicious, and upon further examination from the Clark Coroner’s office, officials ruled the man’s death a homicide.

The Clark Coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. The Publich can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

