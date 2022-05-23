Las Vegas man allegedly stabs mother 19 times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing his mother 19 times, resulting in stab wounds, a collapsed lung and a broken bone, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Joshua Pouncey, 30, faces multiple attempted murder and domestic violence charges after the incident on May 18. The incident happened at an apartment complex at 8620 Peace Way near Durango Drive.

Pouncey’s mother called 911 around 6:15 a.m. to report Pouncey had battered her husband but had ran off, police said. The parents told police Pouncey had consumed schnapps, wine and cocaine the night before and at 6 a.m., was pounding on their door demanding to use their phone, an arrest report said.

Pouncey reportedly punched “several holes” in his parents’ door, broke several items in the home and hit the dad. The father was hesitant to cooperate because he didn’t want Pouncey to get in trouble, the report said. Police advised Pouncey would have been charged if he were present and left domestic violence information with family.

At 7 a.m., police were called to the residence again after the parents heard banging on front door. Pouncey reportedly entered the residence and an argument ensued. The parents told police Pouncey grabbed two knives and was upset but ran out of the apartment. The report said the mother chased after Pouncey.

Pouncey then reportedly attacked the mother, stabbing her 19 times, including one stab wound to the neck and another to her side that led to a collapsed lung. The mother reportedly suffered from a collapsed lung and a chipped arm bone due to the force of the stabbing, the report said.

The mother told a witness that Pouncey was trying to kill her, the report said.

Pouncey made contact with LVMPD less than half a mile away from the residence and was taken into custody. Pouncey reportedly called police saying his mother was having a medical emergency. Dispatch asked what happened and Pouncey said, “I’m not going to say that out loud,” but admitted his mom had a “wound that was bleeding,” the report said.

Pouncey’s bail was set at $750,000 and was ordered to not contact the victims. Pouncey’s next hearing is set for Tuesday.

