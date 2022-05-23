Highest-earning zip codes in Las Vegas metro area

(Stacker) - The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning zip codes in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Zip codes were mapped to city using Simple Maps. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income.

Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings. It’s not just a location’s tax rates and cost of living, either. According to a Brookings study, simple geography is responsible for a large variation in earnings: Sebring, Florida, for example, has the low median earning of just $26,000, while the metro area of San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara in California boasts a median earning figure of $65,000. The same study found that overall workers in the top-earning 30 locations across the U.S. earn an average of 37% more than the workers in the bottom 30 locations.

Silicon Valley boasts a workforce that Sebring, Florida, simply can’t. In addition to powerhouse hubs like Silicon Valley, cities in general also boast higher wages for workers than their counterparts living outside of cities. High-paying firms are often located in cities, drawing talent who earn top dollar.

Keep reading to discover which zip codes in your metro are where people bring in the most earnings.

#10. 89144 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $88,750

- Households earning over $100,000: 43.4%%

#9. 89044 (Henderson)

- Median household income: $89,012

- Households earning over $100,000: 46.4%%

#8. 89141 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $89,649

- Households earning over $100,000: 42.7%%

#7. 89166 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $91,126

- Households earning over $100,000: 41.3%%

#6. 89135 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $94,821

- Households earning over $100,000: 47.8%%

#5. 89131 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $99,145

- Households earning over $100,000: 49.5%%

#4. 89179 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $99,662

- Households earning over $100,000: 49.7%%

#3. 89124 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $118,269

- Households earning over $100,000: 65.6%%

#2. 89085 (North Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $120,194

- Households earning over $100,000: 61.7%%

#1. 89138 (Las Vegas)

- Median household income: $120,759

- Households earning over $100,000: 60.6%%

