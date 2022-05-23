Advertisement

Girl wakes up to find naked stranger in her bed at Phoenix home, police say

Felix was booked on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of narcotic drug possession.
Felix was booked on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of narcotic drug possession.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man was arrested after police say he crawled into a 12-year-old girl’s bed naked and fell asleep beside her. Diego Lara Felix, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Around 10 a.m., Phoenix police were called out to a home near 63rd Avenue and Thomas Road about a fight. Officers arrived and found Felix naked in a bedroom. The homeowners told police they did not know who Felix was. According to court paperwork, the girl was asleep and woke up to find Felix naked in bed with her. She got up and told her uncle, who woke Felix up and called 911, police said.

According to court documents, the girl told police she woke up when she felt something on her leg and thought it was her cousin. Officers say Felix asked the girl to touch his leg before he fell asleep. In an interview with police, Felix told officers he had “made a mistake” and “if he has to pay for it, he will,” according to court documents. Felix then told police he remembers being at a house on the west side of Phoenix with his friends drinking beers. He said the next thing he remembered was being in the back of a police car and did not remember going into the bed. Officers also found a small bag of cocaine in his pocket. Felix was booked on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of narcotic drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Samuel Schmid
Man accused of running over Dotty’s manager appears in court
Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Suspect in death of Dotty's manager ordered to appear in court 'by any means necessary'
Suspect in death of Dotty's manager ordered to appear in court 'by any means necessary'
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last...
Las Vegas ranks as most popular Memorial Day weekend travel destination
The National Park Service is warning those who may be planning to visit Lake Mead soon to be...
National Park officials warn of getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead